Piper Sandler Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $295.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.00.

LOW opened at $247.38 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.15. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

