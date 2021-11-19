Piper Sandler Weighs in on Aravive, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aravive in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%.

ARAV opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.97. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Aravive by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aravive by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 37,587 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

