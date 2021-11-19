Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunlight Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

