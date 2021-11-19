Pizza Trading Down 13.3% This Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $194,109.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007020 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.33 or 0.00306500 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.24 or 0.00665271 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

