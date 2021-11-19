PlayDapp Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $298.21 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 57.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00004236 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $593.96 million and $298.21 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00226076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

