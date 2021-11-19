PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Raised to $50.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $2,766,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,005,092 shares of company stock worth $25,574,147 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 81.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

