Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 671.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,535 shares of company stock valued at $969,549 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $92.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.13. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.46 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.