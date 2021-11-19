Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.20 million-$138.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.76 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,590. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -88.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

