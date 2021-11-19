PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.14). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PMVP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.83.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 527,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 94,292 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8,776.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 94,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 43,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $745,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

