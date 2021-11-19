Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.37. 38,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,075. Portillos has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Get Portillos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.