Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) CIO Buys $25,040.00 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) CIO Patrick Schafer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PTMN stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 93.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 113,762.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 967.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 238,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

