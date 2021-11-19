Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

POSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poshmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -12.25. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $2,570,042.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $72,020.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,370,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

