Post (NYSE:POST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

POST stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39. Post has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on POST. Citigroup cut their price objective on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Post stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 592.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Post worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

