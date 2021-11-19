Post (NYSE:POST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.
POST stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39. Post has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.
Several research firms have recently commented on POST. Citigroup cut their price objective on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
