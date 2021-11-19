Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Andrew Spodek Buys 58,823 Shares

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.16 million, a P/E ratio of 163.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 818.26%.

PSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 51,302 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 260,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

