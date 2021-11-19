PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 13.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 4.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $47.33 on Friday. PPD has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPD will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

