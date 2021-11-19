PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.41

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 1856924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 77.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in PPD by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPD by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of PPD by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPD by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

