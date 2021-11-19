PrairieView Partners LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,674,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,559. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $107.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.