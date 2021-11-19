PrairieView Partners LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.33. 8,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,522. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $58.32.

