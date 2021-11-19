PrairieView Partners LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after buying an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,603 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,273 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

