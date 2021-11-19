PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $116,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 66,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 88.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 333,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 98.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.1% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.56. 40,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,684. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $138.92 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.66.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.78.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

