PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,006,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 791,732 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,005. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $180.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

