PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after buying an additional 498,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.89. 2,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $103.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.57 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

