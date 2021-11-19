Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.00. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $97,000.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

