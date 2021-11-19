Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 51,855 Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,855 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of Saga Communications worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 210.7% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 57,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 45.7% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 36.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGA opened at $25.70 on Friday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

