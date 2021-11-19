Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $15.04 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Kimco Realty worth $15,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 194,239 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 19,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,774,000 after buying an additional 2,128,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.08 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.