Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $15.76 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

