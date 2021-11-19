Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,722 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 45,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.