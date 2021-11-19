Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,769 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.05% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $13,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STOK opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STOK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

