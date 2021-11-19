Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRTH. TheStreet upgraded Priority Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Priority Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

PRTH opened at $5.79 on Monday. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $400.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.23.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 85,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 50,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 45,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 42.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.