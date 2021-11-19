Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sells $666,499.73 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman sold 7,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $666,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sam Crigman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $3,639,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Sam Crigman sold 20,040 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,840,674.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Sam Crigman sold 3,721 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $324,620.04.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.41.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,909,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.