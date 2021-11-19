Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will announce sales of $6.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.36 million and the highest is $7.64 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $5.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $23.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.66 million to $25.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $33.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Dawson James initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,814. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

