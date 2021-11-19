Project Inverse Price Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 26% against the dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $533,087.27 and $285,651.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00070870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00072491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00092086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.55 or 0.07318145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,317.83 or 0.99771780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

