Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.47.

NYSE:PLD opened at $150.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $151.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

