ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €21.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSM. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.74 ($23.23).

PSM opened at €14.95 ($17.58) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.14. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €12.12 ($14.26) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

