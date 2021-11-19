Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Barnes Group worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Barnes Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Barnes Group by 445.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $300,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

