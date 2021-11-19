PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Up to $38.84

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.84, but opened at $40.46. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.33, with a volume of 433 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $10,349,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,561,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

