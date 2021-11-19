Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick Sells 400 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,572. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 888,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

