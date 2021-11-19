Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the October 14th total of 35,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PHCF stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Puhui Wealth Investment Management by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

