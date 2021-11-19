Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Metro Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Metro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, NBF increased their price target on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.00.

TSE MRU opened at C$63.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. Metro has a 52-week low of C$52.63 and a 52-week high of C$66.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.98%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

