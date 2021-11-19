Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Decreased by Wedbush

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telos in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00. Telos has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,207 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,419. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $504,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $1,662,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $1,794,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $5,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

