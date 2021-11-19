Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Aflac Incorporated Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aflac in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,078 shares of company stock worth $1,999,352. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 282,536 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 101.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

