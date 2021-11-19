Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Science 37 Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Science 37 in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNCE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
About Science 37
Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
