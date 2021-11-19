Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Science 37 Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Science 37 in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNCE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCE opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Science 37 has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

About Science 37

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

