Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.97.

UDR opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 283.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. UDR has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,900. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,485,000 after purchasing an additional 441,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.