Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Q2 reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Q2.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,023. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $148.56.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,291. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Q2 by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,410,000 after purchasing an additional 65,643 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Q2 by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Q2 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

