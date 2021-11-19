Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for iMedia Brands, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iMedia Brands in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMBI. Zacks Investment Research cut iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $160.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.81. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

