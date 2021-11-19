Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. Increased by Cormark (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trevali Mining in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TV. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

