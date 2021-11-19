Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells $825,964.75 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Qorvo stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average is $178.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.80 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 101.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after buying an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Qorvo by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.61.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

