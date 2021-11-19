Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 36.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PWR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.04. 7,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,743. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

