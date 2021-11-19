Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) fell 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.40 and last traded at $49.65. 4,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 337,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $245,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 63.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 170,452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,156.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 82.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 126.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

