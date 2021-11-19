QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $39.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,631 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 32.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 5.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QS traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.78. 112,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,457,689. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 10.93.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

